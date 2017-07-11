Be Confident When Undertaking Home Enhancement Tasks

Why should you learn home improvement skills? Learning home improvement skills can be a boon to your wallet. The fact is that handymen are often expensive and you can perform many small jobs at home. Learning how to do small tasks can empower you as a home owner and leave you with more money.

Add an unusual addition to your home to give it character. Consider installing a wine cellar or library. It will impress visitors and increase the value of your home.

When you reroof, be sure to use a light colored or white shingle or tile. This lighter color helps reflect light, making your attic and the rest of your home cooler. This is a great way to save on your monthly bills.

Replacing your carpets can be a breath of fresh air. Carpets can be a hotbed of allergens making your own home hard to live in. Consider replacing your carpets with hardwood, tile, or laminate floors for a healthier living environment. Hard surface floors will also provide an updated look to your home.

It is important to work from the bottom up in a home improvement project. This is the exact opposite approach than you would take for many other projects, but there is a lot more mess involved in home improvement. Make sure to consider the order that you want your projects completed in.

Home improvement stores are the center of all home improvement projects. Not only do the stores sell everything you need to start a project, the staff tends to be knowledgeable and can help you if you ever get stuck. Many stores also offer classes on how to effectively improve your home yourself.

Remodel your closet by using closet organizer kits. These kits are designed to maximize usable space in your closet. A basic kit usually comes with a closet rod and enough components to give you multiple shelves that you can adjust. Additional components can be purchased to customize your closet even more. This is a great way to add storage space in your home without a major remodel.

For the budget-minded homeowner working on a plumbing home improvement project, plastic PVC piping makes an entirely suitable substitute for expensive copper piping. PVC has been extensively tested and used for years without danger or failure. It is easy to work with and highly durable. The money saved by using PVC can be applied to more visible, usable home improvements.

Replace your old curtains with new ones. A faded set of curtains will take away from the look of the entire space. By eliminating them you will add a dramatic feel to your room without having to go through all of the work of painting the room. It is an affordable and easy way to get a new look.

While new home builders are now required to install only low-flow toilets, older homes rarely have efficient plumbing; an older toilet can use more than three gallons of water per flush; a new low-flow commode will use less than half of that amount, making it a wise investment that can save money on your water costs.

Invest in tile flooring. The floor is something that most people notice when they are in your home, so if you want to catch their attention, use tile. Granite, ceramic or slate tiles are both attractive and durable and come in a number of different styles and finishes. Another plus is that they are much easier to clean than carpet.

Replace doorknobs and drawer knobs. These small changes can perk up furniture that you already have and are less expensive than buying a new door or a new set of drawers. Doorknobs and drawer knobs can be bought in a variety of styles and colors, so it's easy to add a little pizazz with just a little bit of money.

Using a paste-form of wood filler to fill a hole in wood, that you need to screw into again, will not yield satisfactory results. The screw will cause the wood filler to disintegrate and never hold secure. Instead, break off pieces of wooden toothpicks and fill the hole with as many as it will hold. Put a drop of white or wood glue on top of the toothpicks, that you can break off so that they are flush with the surrounding wood, and allow to dry. When completely dry, replace the screw into your new real wood-filled hole and that will give the screw something to "bite" into, versus the plaster-like dust, created by typical wood fillers.

Knowing simple tips like these is half the battle of doing all the home improvement projects you have in mind. With a little time, effort and knowledge you'll be able to do a professional-quality job at do-it-yourself prices, and that's just one of the beautiful things about making your own home improvements.